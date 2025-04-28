Maryland Man Admits To Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

A 30-year-old Hagerstown, Maryland man learned he could face up to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to his role in a large-scale multi-state drug trafficking organization that operated out of a Hagerstown, Maryland appliance store and was responsible for distributing large amounts of illicit narcotics into West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.

Lester Luna, 30, of Hagerstown, Maryland, appeared in the United States District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia on Friday, April 25, 2025, and pled guilty to a federal narcotics conspiracy in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Aloi.

According To The U.S. Attorney’s Office

According to Assistant US Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher, Luna admitted to being a member of a multi-state drug trafficking enterprise based at the Top 3 Sources Appliance store in Hagerstown, Maryland, during his plea hearing on Friday.

Luna also admitted to supplying substantial quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin to Berkeley County, West Virginia, which were ultimately marketed throughout the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.

After filing his guilty plea on Friday, Judge Aloi accepted it and set punishment for a day and time to be determined by the US District Court. When sentenced, Luna could face up to 30 years in federal prison. At sentencing, a U.S. District Court judge will determine Luna’s jail sentence based on the gravity of the offense and any past criminal history she may have.

