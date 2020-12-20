FOLLOW SOCIALS

ALABAMA NEWS

Alabama Weather Alert: Severe Storms And Tornadoes Possible Beginning At 1 A.m. Sunday

Alabama residents are bracing for severe storms early Sunday morning, with ...

Alabama homeless woman’s call for help backfires, resulting in handcuffs

Being in the right place at the wrong time can be ...

Alabama Man Apprehended Within Two Hours After Domestic Incident With Family Members Turned Deadly

Authorities in Alabama have arrested a man in connection with a ...

LATEST BLOG ARTICLES

Police: Burning Body Found Along Pennsylvania Road

According to the Hazleton City Fire Department, firefighters ...

Motorcyclist Going 100+ MPH Dies In Fiery Collision Following Chase On I-66 In Virginia: State Police

The crash occurred soon after 12:00 a.m. on ...

Police: Teen Rapes Child For Years Beginning At 14 In Palmyra

The now-16-year-old white male is accused of regularly ...

Body Found In Connecticut River In Rocky Hill Sparks Police Investigation

Officers and emergency crews rushed to the area on ...

2 Suspects In January 2025 Homicide Arrested In Tarrant

Two suspects were arrested in Birmingham as part ...

Birmingham Police Seek Public Assistance In Locating 12-year-old Runaway

The Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Detectives are ...

Harris County Man, Eric Sparks, Apprehended for Failure to Identify to Officers And Found Warrants During Traffic Stop

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office encountered a ...

Nine Year Old Boy Shot At Henrietta Gas Station

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports that a ...

